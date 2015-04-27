FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex Russian dissident Bukovsky charged over indecent images in Britain
April 27, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Ex Russian dissident Bukovsky charged over indecent images in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Russian dissident Vladimir Bukovsky is to appear in court next month in Britain to face 11 charges relating to indecent images of children, prosecutors said on Monday.

Bukovsky, 72, was a leading opponent of the former Soviet Union’s use of psychiatric treatment to silence political prisoners. He himself spent years in Soviet jails but moved to the British university city of Cambridge after a 1976 prisoner exchange deal between Moscow and Washington.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Bukovsky was charged with five counts of making indecent images of children, five of possession of indecent images of children and one count of possession of a prohibited image.

“Following an investigation by Cambridgeshire Police, we have concluded that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to prosecute Vladimir Bukovsky,” it added in a statement.

He will appear before Cambridgeshire magistrates on May 5.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by William Schomberg

