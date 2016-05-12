FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says fighters intercept Russian aircraft approaching Baltic states
May 12, 2016 / 5:06 PM / a year ago

Britain says fighters intercept Russian aircraft approaching Baltic states

A Russian An26 Curl aircraft is shadowed by a RAF Typhoon (R). MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Typhoon fighter jets have intercepted three Russian military transport aircraft approaching the Baltic States, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The British fighters, scrambled from the Amari air base in Estonia, intercepted the Russian aircraft, which were not transmitting a recognized identification code and were unresponsive, the ministry said.

“We were able to instantly respond to this act of Russian aggression - demonstration of our commitment to NATO’s collective defense,” Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in a statement.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche

