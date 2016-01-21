FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK considering more action against Russia over Litvinenko: PM's spokeswoman
#World News
January 21, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

UK considering more action against Russia over Litvinenko: PM's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering taking further action against Russia after an inquiry found Russian President Vladimir Putin probably approved the murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

“The conclusion that the murder was authorized at the highest levels of the Russian state is extremely disturbing,” the spokeswoman told reporters. “It is not the way for any state, let alone a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to behave.”

“In light of the inquiry’s findings we are considering what further actions we should take,” she said.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the death of Litvinenko.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
