FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK refuses to hold public inquiry into Litvinenko poisoning
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2013 / 10:39 AM / 4 years ago

UK refuses to hold public inquiry into Litvinenko poisoning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marina Litvinenko (R) leaves a hearing into the death of her husband, Alexander Litvinenko, in London September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A coroner said on Friday that the British government had turned down his request to hold a public inquiry into the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

Coroner Robert Owen made the request after declaring his own investigation was flawed because it could not examine whether Moscow was behind the killing.

Litvinenko, 43, died after drinking tea poisoned with a rare radioactive isotope in a plush London hotel, and from his deathbed he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, a charge Russia has repeatedly denied.

Owen, a senior judge acting as coroner, told a pre-inquest hearing at London’s High Court on Friday he had been told just 45 minutes earlier that the government had rejected his request for a public inquiry.

In a letter to the government last month, Owen said: ”I have formed the firm view that such an inquiry is necessary if Mr Litvinenko’s death is to be properly investigated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I should say that I regard investigation of the ‘preventability’ and ‘Russian State responsibility’ issues as being of central importance in this case.”

In May, Owen had bowed to government demands to keep secret information that, if aired at an inquest, could undermine trust in the British government or “cause real harm to the UK’s international relations”.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.