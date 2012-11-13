FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK submariner tried to pass secrets to Russia: court
November 13, 2012 / 12:13 PM / in 5 years

UK submariner tried to pass secrets to Russia: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Royal Navy submariner admitted in court on Tuesday that he met two men he thought were Russian agents to pass on military secrets, including the sailing dates of British nuclear submarines.

Petty officer Edward Devenney, 30, from Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a charge of misconduct in public office, relating to the alleged theft of passwords and computer programs used to encrypt secret information.

He also admitted collecting information with a purpose prejudicial to the interests of the state.

His denial of another charge of communicating such information was accepted by the prosecution.

Devenney was arrested in the southwestern port of Plymouth in March.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 12 when parts of the hearing will be held in secret.

Reporting by Peter Schwartzstein; editing by Steve Addison

