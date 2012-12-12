FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK submariner tried to pass secrets to Russia
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2012 / 2:23 PM / 5 years ago

UK submariner tried to pass secrets to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Royal Navy submariner caught in a sting operation trying to pass military secrets to men he thought were Russian agents was jailed for eight years on Wednesday at London’s Central Criminal Court.

Petty officer Edward Devenney, 30, from Northern Ireland, offered to hand over encryption codes and sailing dates of British nuclear submarines.

In reality, the agents he met were undercover MI5 officers from Britain’s secret service, the court had heard.

Devenny, in the Navy for 11 years, appeared to be seeking revenge over dashed career prospects rather than financial gain.

He was secretly recorded complaining that a course he had been due to take had been “binned” and that he wanted to “hurt the Navy”.

He had been in custody since his arrest in March this year in the southwestern English port of Plymouth, admitting at an earlier court hearing to breaking Britain’s Official Secrets Act.

Writing by Tim Castle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.