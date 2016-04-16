FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC, QIA and Brookfield drop secret bid plan for Sainsbury: report
April 16, 2016 / 12:10 PM / in a year

CVC, QIA and Brookfield drop secret bid plan for Sainsbury: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is displayed outside a Sainsbury's store in London, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/files

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], Qatar’s QIA and Canada’s Brookfield have abandoned a secret plan to bid for British supermarket group J.Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L), Sky News reported on Saturday.

The report could not immediately be verified.

Sky said the trio had dropped a planned takeover, hatched in the autumn, after Sainsbury’s made a 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) bid for Home Retail Group HOME.L, the owner of Argos.

QIA has an around 25 percent stake in Sainsbury‘s.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alexander Smith

