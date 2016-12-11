RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated Britain's close ties to Saudi Arabia on a visit on Sunday and said candor was also important, days after making comments widely seen as critical of the conservative Gulf Arab country.

He said in a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir that he had deep concern for Yemeni suffering but recognized Riyadh faced a grave threat from that country's conflict, in which the kingdom is leading a coalition of Arab forces against an Iranian-allied Yemeni group.

"I'm here to emphasize the friendship that exists between the UK and Saudi Arabia, and that is something that is developing and expanding," Johnson said.

"And it's also fair to say that we believe in candor in our relationship. Now is the time for us to talk about the positive things that we are doing together."

Footage was published in British media on Thursday of Johnson accusing Saudi Arabia, an old ally of Britain's, and Iran of stoking proxy wars across the Middle East.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said his remarks did not reflect actual policy.

Asked if Riyadh had been getting mixed messages from Britain, Jubeir replied "Absolutely not". Jubeir said Johnson's comments had been misconstrued, and Britain and Saudi Arabia had enjoyed a long strategic relationship extending over 100 years.

British military personnel have been involved with advising the Saudi-led coalition as it pursues a campaign against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's civil war. The war has killed more than 10,000 people, half of them civilians, and unleashed a humanitarian crisis in the poorest country in the Middle East.

