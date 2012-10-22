FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBC has questions to answer over Savile scandal: Cameron
October 22, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

BBC has questions to answer over Savile scandal: Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures at a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday the publicly funded BBC had serious questions to answer about a sex abuse scandal involving one of its former stars and suggestions that bosses had been involved in covering up allegations.

Pressure is growing on new BBC chief George Entwistle to explain why the internationally renowned media organization axed its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls by the eccentric, cigar-chomping Jimmy Savile who died last year.

“The developments today are concerning because the BBC has effectively changed its story about why it dropped the Newsnight program about Jimmy Savile,” Cameron said. “These are serious questions. They need to be answered.”

On Monday, the editor of the BBC’s “Newsnight” program stepped aside from his job after the broadcaster said he had given inaccurate or incomplete reasons for why his program dropped an investigation into Savile.

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Maria Golovnina

