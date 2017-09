Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds the referendum white paper on independence during its launch in Glasgow, Scotland November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond said on Monday that no member state of the EU had indicated it would seek to block Scottish membership of the 28-member bloc.

The decision was one for member states, he said in a speech in Aberdeen, but not to recognize Scotland’s democratic will would run counter to the spirit of the EU.

“No member state has suggested they would seek to block Scottish membership,” he added.