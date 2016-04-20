Scotland's Sturgeon rules out new independence referendum until most Scots persuaded

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her pro-independence Scottish National Party would not press for a second independence referendum until the majority of Scots wanted to leave the United Kingdom.

“If there is to be a second referendum -- whether that is in the next parliament or in a future parliament -- we first have to earn the right to propose it,” Sturgeon said in a statement as she addressed supporters before Scottish elections.

“Setting the date for a referendum before a majority of the Scottish people have been persuaded that independence -- and therefore another referendum -- is the best future for our country is the wrong way round,” she added.

The ruling SNP is on course to win another overall majority in Scotland’s devolved parliament, giving it a further five years in government in Edinburgh, according to polls. The SNP has been in power since 2007.

Scottish voters rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a referendum in 2014, but the SNP went on to win a sweeping victory in a national British election in 2015, taking all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats in parliament in London.