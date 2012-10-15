Factbox: Scotland gears up for 2014 breakaway vote

(Reuters) - Scotland on Monday set up a historic independence referendum after its leader signed an agreement with Britain’s prime minister finalizing arrangements for a 2014 vote.

Here is a look at Scotland and the possible consequences of a vote in favor of independence:

* OIL AND THE ECONOMY: If Scotland voted for independence, North Sea oil would be at the heart of negotiations between it and England. The Scottish National Party (SNP) believes an independent Scotland would prosper if it were allowed to take what it says is its fair share of oil revenues.

The Scottish government publishes its national accounts in different ways, according to whether oil revenue is included or not. In 2010-11, its estimated net fiscal balance was a deficit of 18.6 billion pounds (or 15.6 per cent of GDP) without oil revenue. But that figure fell to 17.9 billion pounds when a per capita share of revenue was included and to 10.7 billion pounds if a geographical share of revenue was included.

* THE NUCLEAR ISSUE: Scotland’s First Minister Alex Salmond has promised SNP members that an independent Scotland would have a written constitution and party members have said it should include an explicit ban on nuclear weapons being based on Scottish territory. That would mean that Britain’s Trident missile system, which consists of four Vanguard submarines and is based at bases at Faslane and Coulport on the River Clyde, would have to be moved.

* NATO: The SNP has been hostile towards NATO as it is a nuclear alliance and it believes membership would conflict with its anti-nuclear weapons stance.

* EU MEMBERSHIP: Salmond says independence would make no difference to Scotland’s membership of the European Union, but others disagree. Some experts believe that Scotland would automatically become an EU member, while others insist it might have to re-apply. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said that countries need to apply to become EU members and that other member states must give their consent.

* POLITICS: If Scotland left the United Kingdom, the withdrawal of 41 Scottish Labour MPs and one Conservative MP would give the Conservatives an instant 89-seat majority in the House of Commons at Westminster. The number of Labour MPs would drop to 215 from 256 and Conservatives to 304 from 305.

