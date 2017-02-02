FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Britain's May says Scotland's independence bid was settled by 2014 vote
#World News
February 2, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

Britain's May says Scotland's independence bid was settled by 2014 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes that Scotland's bid for independence was settled by a referendum in 2014, a vote that was "legal, fair and decisive", a spokeswoman for the leader said on Thursday.

May has repeatedly said she sees no need for a second referendum in Scotland, even after the country's vote to stay in the European Union -- at odds with England -- spurred calls by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a re-run of the vote. [nL5N1FN2Y9]

"We believe that this issue was settled in 2014. Recent polls don't suggest that there has been a big change in the views around a second referendum," the spokeswoman told reporters.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper

