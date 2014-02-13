FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says could not back pound for independent Scotland
February 13, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Osborne says could not back pound for independent Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne stands outside 11 Downing Street in London February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he could not support the possibility of an independent Scotland using the pound should Scots vote for secession in a referendum later this year.

Osborne said official advice from civil servants in the British Treasury was against recommendation of a currency union, Osborne said in a speech in the Scottish capital.

“Listening to that advice, looking at the analysis myself, it is clear to me, I could not as Chancellor recommend that we could share the pound with an independent Scotland,” he said.

“The evidence shows it wouldn’t work. It would cost jobs and cost money. It wouldn’t provide economic security for Scotland or for the rest of the United Kingdom,” Osborne said.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
