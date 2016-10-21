U.S. warship challenges China's claims in South China Sea
WASHINGTON A U.S. navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Friday, drawing a warning from Chinese warships to leave the area.
LONDON London City Airport has been declared safe after emergency services found no evidence of a suspected chemical incident.
"Two complete sweeps of the airport building were carried out jointly by firefighters and police officers both wearing protective equipment," the fire bridge said.
"No elevated readings were found and the building was ventilated, searched and declared safe," it added.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
QAYYARA, Iraq Islamic State launched a major attack on the city of Kirkuk on Friday as Iraqi and Kurdish forces pursued operations to seize territory around Mosul in preparation for an offensive on the jihadists' last major stronghold in Iraq.
BEIRUT Syria's army and Russia's air force halted their bombardment of rebel-held eastern Aleppo on Friday, a monitoring group said, on the second of four consecutive daytime unilateral ceasefires in the city that have been rejected by insurgents.