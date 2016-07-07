FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
London underground station reopens after security alert
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 4:17 PM / a year ago

London underground station reopens after security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A London underground station reopened on Thursday after it was evacuated in a security alert over a suspect package, travel authority Transport for London said.

Baker Street station, close to a number of tourist attractions such as a Madame Tussauds museum, was closed for about an hour while police were called and no trains were stopping, leading to delays on the subway system.

"The station was closed as a precaution whilst specialist officers attended and assessed the scene," British Transport Police said.

"Upon assessment the item is not suspicious and officers will carry out an investigation into the circumstances."

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
