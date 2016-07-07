London underground station reopens after security alert

LONDON (Reuters) - A London underground station reopened on Thursday after it was evacuated in a security alert over a suspect package, travel authority Transport for London said.

Baker Street station, close to a number of tourist attractions such as a Madame Tussauds museum, was closed for about an hour while police were called and no trains were stopping, leading to delays on the subway system.

"The station was closed as a precaution whilst specialist officers attended and assessed the scene," British Transport Police said.

"Upon assessment the item is not suspicious and officers will carry out an investigation into the circumstances."