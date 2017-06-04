FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
More than 30 people taken to hospital after London attack: ambulance service
#World News
June 4, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 2 months ago

More than 30 people taken to hospital after London attack: ambulance service

People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London's ambulance service said it had taken more than 30 people to hospitals across the British capital after an attack which killed six people late on Saturday.

"We have now taken over 30 patients to five hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge. A number of other patients were treated for less serious injuries at the scene," said Peter Rhodes, London Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

