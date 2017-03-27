FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police make another arrest in parliamentary attack investigation
#World News
March 26, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 5 months ago

UK police make another arrest in parliamentary attack investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in the central English city of Birmingham in connection with last week's attack on parliament, "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts", the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The police said in a statement they had arrested 12 people since Wednesday's attack when British born Khalid Masood killed four people and was himself shot dead. But nine had been released with no further action, the police added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Catherine Evans

