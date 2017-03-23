U.S. source says London attacker associated with those interested in jihadist groups

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S government source said on Thursday the man who killed three people near the British parliament had associates with an interest in joining jihadist groups abroad.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was no evidence that Khalid Masood, who was named by police as Wednesday's attacker, traveled abroad to associate with jihadist groups.

"The people he was hanging out with did include people suspected of having an interest in traveling to join jihadi groups overseas but the attacker himself never did so," the source said.