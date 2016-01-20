FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police question boy who spelled 'terrorist' by mistake
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

British police question boy who spelled 'terrorist' by mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 10-year-old Muslim boy has been questioned by British police in the north of England after mistakenly writing in an English lesson that he lived in a “terrorist house”, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The boy had intended to write that he lived in a “terraced” house but teachers did not realize he had made an error and reported the boy to the police in accordance with new counter-terrorism rules, which critics say are focused on Muslim communities.

Police interviewed the boy and examined a computer at the family home. The family has demanded an apology from both the police and the school, the BBC said.

“They shouldn’t be putting a child through this,” the BBC quoted the boy’s cousin as saying. To protect the identity of the child, the BBC did not give names in its report.

“He’s now scared of writing, using his imagination,” the cousin was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.