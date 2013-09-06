River Thames crossing closed in UK security incident

LONDON (Reuters) - Police shut a major bridge and tunnel across the River Thames near London on Friday after arresting a man acting “unusually” and finding a suspicious item.

Kent Police said they had been called to the Dartford Crossing, which carries traffic on the M25 London orbital motorway to the east of the British capital, after reports a pedestrian was behaving strangely.

“The male has been arrested. Officers have located a suspicious item and have closed the crossing whilst enquiries continue,” police said in a statement.

The tunnel and bridge, which carry traffic in opposite directions, were closed at the height of rush hour when thousands of vehicles would be using the motorway, and police said the routes might be closed for some time.

Television pictures showed huge tailbacks of traffic forming as police directed motorists away from the scene.