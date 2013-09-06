FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
River Thames crossing closed in UK security incident
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

River Thames crossing closed in UK security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police shut a major bridge and tunnel across the River Thames near London on Friday after arresting a man acting “unusually” and finding a suspicious item.

Kent Police said they had been called to the Dartford Crossing, which carries traffic on the M25 London orbital motorway to the east of the British capital, after reports a pedestrian was behaving strangely.

“The male has been arrested. Officers have located a suspicious item and have closed the crossing whilst enquiries continue,” police said in a statement.

The tunnel and bridge, which carry traffic in opposite directions, were closed at the height of rush hour when thousands of vehicles would be using the motorway, and police said the routes might be closed for some time.

Television pictures showed huge tailbacks of traffic forming as police directed motorists away from the scene.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.