FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Cameron plans new laws to tackle terrorism threat
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Cameron plans new laws to tackle terrorism threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a news conference in Downing Street, central London August 29, 2014. Cameron said on Friday he planned to introduce new legislation to make it harder for Britons to travel to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside Islamist extremists. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he planned to introduce new legislation to make it harder for Britons to travel to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside Islamist extremists.

Cameron, who said he would detail his plans in parliament on Monday to confiscate passports, was speaking as Britain raised its international terrorism threat level to “severe”, its second highest level.

“I will be making a statement in the House of Commons on Monday. This will include further steps to stop people traveling, with new legislation that will make it easier to take people’s passports away,” Cameron told a news conference.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.