3 months ago
May 25, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 3 months ago

London police charge men over alleged terrorism plot in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said they had charged three men on Thursday with offences over an alleged British-linked terrorism plot.

The men, from east London, were arrested last week before the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people.

Umar Ahmed Haque, 24, was charged with planning to commit acts of terrorism between March 25 and May 18 as well as a number of other offences.

Muhammad Abid, 27, was charged with having information which might have assisted police in apprehending and prosecuting Haque, and Abuthaher Mamun, 18, was charged with intending to assist another person to commit acts of terrorism.

A fourth man Nadeem Ilyas Patel, 25, was charged with conspiring with Haque to possess a firearm or imitation firearm "with intent to cause fear of violence".

They are due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

