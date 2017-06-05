Eighteen people remain in critical condition after London attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Eighteen people remain in a critical condition and a further 18 are still being treated in hospital after Saturday’s attack on London Bridge, British health authorities said on Monday.

Seven people were killed and 48 needed hospital treatment when three militants rammed a van into pedestrians before running into the busy Borough Market area where they slit people’s throats and stabbed them indiscriminately.

“A total of 36 ... patients (are) currently being cared for in five London hospitals, and of these 18 remain in a critical condition,” the National Health Service said.