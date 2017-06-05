UK trying to establish if London attackers had support: police chief

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge are working to establish whether the militants were supported by anyone else, the head of the city's police force said on Monday.

"A very high priority for us obviously is to try to understand whether they were working with anyone else, whether anybody else was involved in the planning of this attack and to find out the background to it," London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV.

"We've carried out searches in a variety of places in east London and we've seized a huge amount of forensic material, so we're working very quickly."