2 months ago
Date of Britain's June 8 election probably cannot be changed: minister
June 4, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 months ago

Date of Britain's June 8 election probably cannot be changed: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017.Hannah McKay/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The date of Britain's June 8 election probably cannot be changed following an attack in London which killed seven people, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday.

"I'm not sure it can be legally done. In order to do this you'd have to have some change of law I think and who's going to do that? Parliament no longer exists," Davis told the BBC, referring to the fact that parliament was dissolved ahead of the election.

"I think we're locked in," Davis said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

