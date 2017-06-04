FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE warns citizens against traveling to UK after London attacks
#World News
June 4, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 2 months ago

UAE warns citizens against traveling to UK after London attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Sunday warned its citizens against traveling to Britain after the London Bridge attack, the third in the country linked to Islamist militants in three months.

State news agency WAM quoted senior Foreign Ministry official Ahmed Al Ham Al Dhaheri as saying the warning was based on the ministry's assessment of risks and threats following the attack.

The ministry urged its citizens in Britain to "take extreme caution while moving from one place to another and to avoid public places during this period".

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

