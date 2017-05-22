FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police say a number of fatalities at Ariana Grande concert
#Big Story 12
May 22, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 3 months ago

British police say a number of fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017.John Super

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said there were a number of fatalities in a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay".

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

