2 months ago
Two French citizens injured in London attack: President's office
June 4, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 months ago

Two French citizens injured in London attack: President's office

Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - At least two French citizens have been injured in an attack in London on Saturday night, the French president's office said.

"French citizens are among the victims (of the London attack)," French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Sunday.

A spokesperson at his office added that one of the two French citizens was seriously injured.

Late on Saturday night, militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton

