FILE PHOTO: An aircraft takes off from Heathrow airport in west London September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

LONDON London's Heathrow airport briefly suspended departures from one of its terminals on Friday due to what police said was a report of a luggage X-ray having found a suspicious item.

An airport spokeswoman said the suspension at terminal 3 had been caused by "a security issue" but did not elaborate.

"We are working with Heathrow terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Heathrow, which has five main terminals, is one of the world's busiest airports and terminal 3 mainly services long-haul flights, although it also offers some European destinations.

"Departures were suspended for a short time from terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected," the airport spokeswoman said.

