May 12, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 3 months ago

Swedish local authority says hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A local authority in Sweden said on Friday it had been hit by a cyberattack on Friday with about 70 computers infected.

Security researchers have said a dozen other countries may be affected after a huge cyberattack brought disruption to Britain's health system and infected many Spanish companies with malicious software.

"We have around 70 computers that have had a dangerous code installed," said Andreaz Stromgren, the mayor of Timra, about 400 km (250 miles) north of the capital Stockholm.

Stromgren said the computers shut down and restarted with a message saying that the files had been encrypted and demanding payment for access.

Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agencies put out a warning saying that "a large-scale ransomware campaign is being carried out in a number of countries".

"In this case it is a new variety of WannaCry which is infecting Windows systems and encrypts files both locally and on shared network servers."

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams

