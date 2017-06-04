FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three central London hospitals say 'on lockdown' after London Bridge attack
June 4, 2017 / 1:17 AM / 2 months ago

Three central London hospitals say 'on lockdown' after London Bridge attack

Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Three major London hospitals said on Sunday that they were on lockdown after attacks near London Bridge late on Saturday in which up to seven people are feared dead.

"Due to the ongoing incident in central London, Guy's, St Thomas' & @EvelinaLondon are on lockdown to keep patients, relatives and staff safe," the authority that runs the hospitals said on Twitter.

Guy's Hospital is next to London Bridge rail station, and St Thomas' Hospital and the Evelina children's hospital are located a mile away.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

