3 months ago
PM May says British hospitals not deliberately targeted in cyber attack
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 12, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 3 months ago

PM May says British hospitals not deliberately targeted in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said that British hospitals had not been deliberately targeted in a cyber attack on Friday that had encompassed a number of different countries.

"This was not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organizations have been affected," May said.

"We're aware that a number of NHS (National Health Service) organizations have reported that they've suffered from a ransomware attack," May said. "We're not aware of any evidence that patient data has been compromised."

(This version of the story fixes typo in last paragraph)

Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden

