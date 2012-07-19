FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four charged with terrorism in UK, no Olympic link
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Four charged with terrorism in UK, no Olympic link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday four people have been charged with offences under the anti-terrorism law but they were not connected the Olympic Games that start in just over a week.

The four were arrested during a series of police raids on July 5 and 7. Police said from the start the arrests were the result of a long-running intelligence operation and were not connected to the pending Games.

Police said three men, Richard Dart, Imran Mahmood and Jahangir Alom, had been charged with travelling to Pakistan for training and preparing attacks, while one woman, Ruksana Begum, had been charged with possessing documents useful to terrorists.

The four lived in various areas of London. They will be formally charged in court on Thursday.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.