British police seal off Bank of England area after suspect vehicle found

LONDON (Reuters) - British police sealed off the area near the Bank of England on Thursday after a car was abandoned in the heart of London’s financial district.

Photographs posted on social media showed a dark saloon car with one door open in the center of Bank Junction, one of the main traffic interchanges of the City of London.

“We are dealing with a suspect vehicle at Bank Junction, all roads leading from the junction have been closed while we deal with the incident,” City of London police said on Twitter.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said hundreds of people from surrounding offices had been evacuated.

The Bank of England said it had moved staff to safe areas of the bank but that all essential operations were continuing.