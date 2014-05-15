FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police seal off Bank of England area after suspect vehicle found
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

British police seal off Bank of England area after suspect vehicle found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police sealed off the area near the Bank of England on Thursday after a car was abandoned in the heart of London’s financial district.

Photographs posted on social media showed a dark saloon car with one door open in the center of Bank Junction, one of the main traffic interchanges of the City of London.

“We are dealing with a suspect vehicle at Bank Junction, all roads leading from the junction have been closed while we deal with the incident,” City of London police said on Twitter.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said hundreds of people from surrounding offices had been evacuated.

The Bank of England said it had moved staff to safe areas of the bank but that all essential operations were continuing.

Reporting Jack Stubbs and Alex Smith, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.