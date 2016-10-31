FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK has foiled 12 terror plots since June 2013: spy chief
#World News
October 31, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 10 months ago

UK has foiled 12 terror plots since June 2013: spy chief

Andrew Parker the head of M15 is seen attending an Intelligence and Security Committee hearing at Parliament, in this still image taken from video in London November 7, 2013.UK Parliament via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police and intelligence services have disrupted 12 plots to attack Britain since June 2013, Andrew Parker, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, said on Monday.

"Today the most visible threat is from terrorism and in particular that posed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - ISIL - or Daesh in Syria," Parker said, according to a text of his remarks posted on the agency's website.

"Together with MI6 (the foreign intelligence service), GCHQ (the security agency), and the police, MI5 has disrupted 12 plots in the UK since June 2013."

Reporting by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper

