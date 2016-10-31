UK has foiled 12 terror plots since June 2013: spy chief

LONDON (Reuters) - Police and intelligence services have disrupted 12 plots to attack Britain since June 2013, Andrew Parker, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, said on Monday.

"Today the most visible threat is from terrorism and in particular that posed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - ISIL - or Daesh in Syria," Parker said, according to a text of his remarks posted on the agency's website.

"Together with MI6 (the foreign intelligence service), GCHQ (the security agency), and the police, MI5 has disrupted 12 plots in the UK since June 2013."