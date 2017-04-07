FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman injured in Westminster attack has died: UK police
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 4 months ago

Woman injured in Westminster attack has died: UK police

Andreea Cristea, a victim of the attack on Westminster, is seen in this undated handout photograph, received from the Metropolitan Police, following the attack in London, Britain on March 22, 2017. Metropolitan Police viaHandout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A woman who was injured in the March 22 attack on Westminster has died, police said on Friday, taking the death toll from the incident to six including the attacker.

Police said they believed the woman, who died on Thursday, was Andreea Cristea, a Romanian national who had been visiting London at the time of the attack.

Police have said she fell into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge after being driven at by Khalid Masood who plowed a rented car into pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

