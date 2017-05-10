FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK man held near May's office appears in court on terrorism charge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 3 months ago

UK man held near May's office appears in court on terrorism charge

A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London, Britain May 10, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man arrested near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London last month appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody after being charged with terrorism and explosives offences.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, of north London, was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, near the parliament building and May's Downing Street office on April 27.

Flanked in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court by two guards and wearing a gray top and trousers, Ali said he did not recognize the charges and "not guilty" pleas were entered on his behalf.

He faces one count of preparing terrorist acts and two, relating to activities in Afghanistan in 2012, of possessing explosives.

Ali will appear for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey, London's central criminal court, on May 19.

Reporting by Emily Roe, writing by Stephen Addison, editing by Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.