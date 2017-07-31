FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British interior minister to push Silicon Valley on countering militants: source
July 31, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 15 minutes ago

British interior minister to push Silicon Valley on countering militants: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 20, 2017.Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister travels to Silicon Valley this week to ask social media companies such as YouTube to step up efforts to tackle content which encourages militants to carry out violent attacks.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will meet with senior executives of social media and internet service providers to discuss “tackling tackling terrorist content available online,” according to a person familiar with her plans.

Another source familiar with Rudd’s trip said she had scheduled a meeting with representatives of YouTube, Alphabet Inc's video sharing platform.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

