5 months ago
Reuters photographs show four people lying near UK parliament, bleeding heavily
March 22, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 5 months ago

Reuters photographs show four people lying near UK parliament, bleeding heavily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - At least four people were lying on the ground, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious, on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, Reuters photographs showed.

One of the photographs showed a body lying under the wheels of a London bus.

An assailant was shot outside parliament by armed police, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people on the nearby bridge.

Reporting by Toby Melville; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

