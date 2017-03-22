FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, 'catastrophic' injuries after UK parliament attack: PA
March 22, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 5 months ago

One dead, 'catastrophic' injuries after UK parliament attack: PA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries after an attack near parliament on Wednesday, British news agency Press Association reported, citing a junior doctor at a central London hospital.

Reuters reporters inside parliament heard loud bangs and shortly afterwards a Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge, next to parliament, in what police said they are treating as a terrorist incident.

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

