FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK Labour calls on government to explain health service cyber attack
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
May 12, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 3 months ago

UK Labour calls on government to explain health service cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party called on the government to be clear about how a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack hit the state-run National Health Service (NHS) on Friday.

"This incident highlights the risk to data security within the modern health service and reinforces the need for cyber security to be at the heart of government planning," Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said.

"The Government need to be clear about what’s happened, and what measures they are taking to reduce the threat to patients," he added.

Extra funding for the NHS is a key part of Labour's campaign for next month's national election.

There was no immediate comment on the cyber attack from either the health department or Prime Minister Theresa May who was out campaigning in northeast England on Friday ahead of the June 8 election.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.