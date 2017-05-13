Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf
BEIRUT Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
LONDON Leeds Bradford Airport in northern England was closed on Saturday after a report of a suspicious package, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
"A cordon has been put in place and the airport closed whilst the package is examined," it said.
No further information was immediately available.
LISBON A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday, in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.