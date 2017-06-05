FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 9:08 PM / in 2 months

UK police find suspected Molotov cocktails in London attack van: Sky News

Forensics investigators work on London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby killing and injuring people, in London, Britain June 4, 2017.Neil Hall

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police found what appeared to be Molotov cocktails in the back of the van used by three militants to ram people during the London Bridge attack, Sky News said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

At least a dozen bottles filled with clear liquid, which had rags stuffed in their tops, were found in the back of the hired van, and police had treated them as though they were petrol bombs, Sky News said.

Seven people died on Saturday after three attackers rammed the van into pedestrians, before stabbing revelers in nearby bars and restaurants.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce

