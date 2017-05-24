UK says Manchester attacker recently returned from Libya

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister said on Wednesday she believed the suicide bomber, who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester, had recently returned from Libya.

Asked to confirm whether Salman Abedi had recently come back from the country, Amber Rudd told BBC Television:

"Yes, I believe that has been confirmed. When this operation is over, we will want to look at his background and what happened, how he became radicalized and what support he might have been given," she said.

Rudd said up to 3,800 military personnel would be deployed on Britain's streets in response to the worst militant attack for over a decade.