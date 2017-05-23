People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MANCHESTER, England Police said they arrested a man at a major shopping center in Manchester that was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday, but do not believe the incident was connected with the attack that killed 22 people in the same northern English city.

"A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – this is not currently believed to connected to last night's attacks," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A Reuters witness said police had begun removing the cordon and workers were slowly being allowed back into the center after it was closed earlier on Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by David Milliken, editing by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas)