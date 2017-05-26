FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest another man after Manchester attack
#World News
May 26, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 3 months ago

British police arrest another man after Manchester attack

A soldier and a police officer stand in Westminster, London, Britain, May 25, 2017.Neil Hall

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police arrested a man on Friday in the of suburb of Moss Side, the tenth person to be taken into custody in connection with Monday night's Manchester attack.

Eight men are in custody now after a man and a woman were released without charge, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet.

A suicide bomber killed at least 22 people in a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

