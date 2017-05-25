FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 3 months ago

British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing

A tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack is displayed at Times Square in New York City, New York.Shannon Stapleton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police have arrested two more men in connection with the Manchester attack, taking the number of people in custody to eight, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet on Thursday.

One man was arrested following raids in the Withington area while the other was arrested in the Manchester area, according to the police.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley has been released without any charge, the police said earlier.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

Islamic State, now being driven from territories in Syria and Iraq by Western-backed armed forces, claimed responsibility for the attack. [nL8N1IP56N]

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

