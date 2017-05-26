FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 3 months ago

UK police say they have "hands around" some Manchester attack network

FILE PHOTO: Britain's top anti-terrorism officer, Mark Rowley, speaks to the media outside New Scotland Yard following a recent attack in Westminster, in London, Britain March 24, 2017.Peter Nicholls

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's head of counter-terrorism policing said on Friday the authorities had made several significant arrests connected with the Manchester suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people, and had their "hands around" some of the key people.

"They're very significant, these arrests. We're very happy we've got our hands around some of the key players that we are concerned about but as I say there is still a little bit more to do," Mark Rowley told broadcasters.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

