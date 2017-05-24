FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police make sixth arrest after Manchester bomb attack
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

British police make sixth arrest after Manchester bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a sixth person, a woman, in connection with Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester, following searches in the north of the city.

"These searches are connected to Monday's horrific attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage," police said in a statement. "A woman has been arrested at an address in connection with the investigation."

Earlier, the BBC report that armed police had made the arrest during a raid on a block of flats.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle

